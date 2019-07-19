After shaking episodes, Germany's Merkel says she is fit for work

BERLIN: Germany's Angela Merkel said on Friday (Jul 19) she was fit to carry on as chancellor after a bout of shaking episodes, and that she hoped to enjoy life after serving out her fourth and final term in office through to 2021.

"I can carry out this role ... As a person, I have a strong personal interest in my health and, as I said, 2021 is the conclusion of my political work," she told a news conference, adding with a smile: "But then I hope there will be another life (after politics)."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asked how she was feeling, Merkel added: "Good."

