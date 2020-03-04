After spending vast sums on ads, Bloomberg pulls plug on presidential run

NEW YORK: Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday (Mar 4), after the billionaire's lavish spending on campaign ads across the United States failed to deliver convincing wins in electorial debut in Democratic contest.

"Three months ago, I entered the race for president to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: To defeat Donald Trump - because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult," he said in a statement.

Advertisement