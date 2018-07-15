Aid convoy reaches southwest Syria - Syrian Arab Red Crescent

BEIRUT: A humanitarian aid convoy reached government-held parts of southwest Syria on Sunday, a Syrian Arab Red Crescent statement said.

Sixteen trucks carrying 3,000 food parcels reached the towns of Nassib and Um al-Mayathen in Deraa province near a border crossing with Jordan.

The Syrian government, backed by the Russian military, has captured most of the province in an offensive that began in June.

The convoy was accompanied by a delegation containing the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Syria Ali Al Zaatari and representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

