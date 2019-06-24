Air Canada passenger wakes up alone on empty, dark plane at Toronto airport: Reports

TORONTO: A woman woke up to an empty and darkened Air Canada plane which was parked at a Toronto airport after she claimed she slept through disembarkation, according to reports.

According to the BBC, Air Canada confirmed the incident happened and said that it was investigating it.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Passenger Tiffani Adams in a Facebook post said she was on a flight from Quebec City to Toronto on Jun 9 when she fell asleep halfway through the 90-minute trip.

"I wake up around midnight, few hours after (the) flight landed, freezing cold still strapped in my seat in complete darkness," said Ms Adams in a post recounted by friend Deanna Noel-Dale on the airline's Facebook page.



In her post, Ms Adams said her phone died right after she managed to inform Ms Noel-Dale of her situation.



She couldn't charge her phone even after "plugging into every USB port" in the plane because there was no power in the aircraft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Describing it as being in a "bad dream", Ms Adams said she tried to focus on her breathing and control her panic attack.



She also tried to send out "flashy SOS signals" out the window with a flashlight she found in the cockpit, said Ms Adams.



Ms Adams was eventually spotted by a luggage cart operator after managing to open up a plane door.

"He is in shock asking how the heck they left me on the plane," she recalled.

Ms Adams said that Air Canada offered her a limousine and a hotel but she declined, saying all she wanted to do was to go home.



“We are still reviewing this matter so we have no additional details to share, but we have followed up with the customer and remain in contact with her,” said the airline, as reported by local news outlet Global News.

