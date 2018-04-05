Air France unions call for new round of strikes in April

Air France unions called on Wednesday for a new round of strikes on April 17, 18, 23 and 24 after management again refused to consider their requests for higher wages.

The airline was hit by a series of strikes in March and early April and the unions have already planned to go on strike on April 7, 10 and 11.

Air France management has said that the unions' demands for a six percent wage increase could jeopardise its growth plans.

