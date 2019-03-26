Budget carrier AirAsia pulls 'Get off in Thailand' ads in Australia

BANGKOK: Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia Group on Tuesday (Mar 26) apologised after its advertising campaign in Australia came under heavy criticism.

The advertisement, with the tagline "Get off in Thailand", was seen on Brisbane buses and at the airport, to promote the airline's direct flight from the Australian city to Bangkok.

Twitter user Melinda Liszewski said that the ad promotes sex tourism.



“Get off in Thailand” a dog whistle promoting #sextourism brought to you by low budget low ethics airline @AirAsia



Bangkok is a hub of sexual exploitation of women & children & 250,000 western male sex tourists visit Thailand every year. Now its just so convenient! #Shame pic.twitter.com/gykb9a2oPI — Melinda (@MelLiszewski) March 22, 2019

"That this ad is a dog whistle - or megaphone - to sex tourists is not a mistake," she wrote on the website of Collective Shout, a grassroots campaign movement that's against the objectification of women.



Brisbane City Councillor Kara Cook called the ad "an absolute disgrace", and said it should never have appeared in the city.

In a statement, AirAsia said: "We take community feedback extremely seriously and sincerely apologise for the concerns raised.

"AirAsia confirms the campaign has since ended and our media partners have had the last of these advertisements removed."

The campaign aimed to promote Bangkok as a destination, "for example, get off the bus get ... off the aircraft in Bangkok", the airline said.