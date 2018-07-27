Aircraft carrying remains of US Korean War dead departs North Korea

WASHINGTON: A US military aircraft carrying the remains of service members killed during the Korean War left North Korea late Wednesday (Jul 26), the White House said.

The remains, which Pyongyang agreed to return after Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump's historic June summit, were being transferred to the United States's Osan Air Base in South Korea.

Advertisement

"A US Air Force C-17 aircraft containing remains of fallen service members has departed Wonsan, North Korea," the White House said in a statement.

"Today's actions represent a significant first step to recommence the repatriation of remains from North Korea and to resume field operations in North Korea to search for the estimated 5,300 Americans who have not yet returned home."

