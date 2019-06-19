Severe turbulence throws flight attendant into aircraft ceiling: Reports

BASEL: Severe turbulence aboard an ALK Airlines flight en route from Kosovo to Switzerland on Sunday (Jun 16) caused a flight attendant to be thrown into the plane's ceiling.

In a video recorded by 31-year-old passenger Mirjeta Basha, people can be heard screaming as the Boeing 737-300 aircraft is rocked by turbulence.

The footage shows the aircraft violently jerking, throwing a flight attendant and a beverage cart into the ceiling.

Another passenger, drenched by the liquids from the beverage cart, has her hands clasped in prayer at the end of the video.

A passenger, drenched by the liquids from the beverage cart, has her hands clasped in prayer. (Image: Mirjeta Basha)

According to aviation website AeroInside, ALK Airlines flight VBB-7205, carrying 121 people on board, was over South Tyrol about 30 minutes prior to landing in Basel, when it encountered turbulence "while deviating around an isolated active thunderstorm cell".

The aircraft proceeded to land safely in Basel, where 10 passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

After about two and a half hours, the aircraft departed on its return flight.

Ms Basha told Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten that she was convinced they were all going to die.

"People started screaming and crying. A flight attendant slammed her trolley on the ceiling. Cups flew around, some were scalded by hot water ... I thought we all had to die," said Ms Basha.

Her husband was scalded by hot water, and was taken to hospital with the other injured passengers, according to the report.

The crew, however, remained calm throughout the ordeal

"They told us that we need not be afraid, and everything will pass," Ms Basha was quoted as saying.

According to AeroInside, ALK Airlines reported that the seat belt signs were on at the time of the incident, as flight crew anticipated possible turbulence.

After a strong downdraft, the crew requested a descent. No emergency was declared.