Al Qaeda claims December shooting at Florida naval base

Main gate at Naval Air Station Pensacola
FILE PHOTO: The main gate at Naval Air Station Pensacola is seen on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola, Florida. (US Navy/Patrick Nichols/Handout via REUTERS)

CAIRO: An audio recording purporting to be from the Islamist militant group Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) claimed responsibility on Sunday (Feb 2) for a fatal shooting in December at a US naval base in Pensacola, Florida, but provided no evidence.

"We congratulate our Muslim nation and embrace the operation of the martyr hero, the daring knight Muhammad bin Saeed Al-Shamrani," said the audio, released by Al Qaeda’s Yemen branch.

Three people were killed in the shooting.

Source: Reuters/de

