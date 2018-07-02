Al Qaeda-linked group claims attack on French troops in Mali

DAKAR: An al Qaeda-linked Islamist group in Mali has claimed responsibility for an attack on French troops in the northern town of Gao on Sunday, the U.S. SITE monitoring group said on Monday, citing a journalist who frequently receives direct news of claims.

The Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen group said that the attack, which killed four civilians and wounded four French troops, was a message to French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of his visit to Mauritania on Monday.

(Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Bate Felix)