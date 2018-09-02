Al Shabaab car bomb kills at least six in central Mogadishu

MOGADISHU: At least six people were killed when a suicide car bomb struck a local government office in central Mogadishu on Sunday (Sep 2), destroying the building and a Quranic school opposite.

Islamist militant group Al Shabaab said it was behind the attack on Hawlwadag district office, which also blew off the roof of a mosque and damaged houses nearby.

Advertisement

At least six people had been killed, including soldiers, civilians and the suicide bomber, and a dozen injured, according to police officer Mohamed Hussein.

The school was open but at the time of the blast most children were away from the building on a break.

Emergency services work at the site of a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia, September 2, 2018 in this still image obtained from a social media video. MUNASAR MOHAMED/via REUTERS

Earlier the director of the Amin ambulance service told Reuters that at least 14 people had been injured, including 6 children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Reuters journalist on the scene saw a human hand and blood stains in the rubble as people searched for survivors.

Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, said the group had carried out the attack.

A woman runs past the debris at the site of a blast in the district office of Hawlwadag in Mogadishu, Somalia, September 2, 2018. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

"We are behind the suicide attack. We targeted the district office in which there was a meeting. We killed 10 people so far, we shall give details later."

Somalia has been wracked by lawlessness and violence since 1991. Islamist group al Shabaab is fighting to dislodge a Western-backed government protected by African Union-mandated peacekeepers.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)