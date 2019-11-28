Albania earthquake death toll hits 40: Defence ministry

At least 40 people were killed and hundreds injured in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Albania on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP/Armend Nimani)
TIRANA: The death toll from the most powerful earthquake to strike Albania in decades rose to 40 on Thursday (Nov 28), after 10 more bodies were pulled from the rubble, the defence ministry said.

"Ten more victims were found during the night, bringing the number of dead to 40," the ministry said in a statement.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Balkan state before dawn on Tuesday, levelling buildings and trapping bodies underneath the wreckage in towns near the Adriatic coast.

Source: AFP/ic

