Algeria's Bouteflika sacks two senior army generals - presidency

ALGIERS: Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Friday dismissed two senior generals, the presidency said, two months after he sacked the North African country's police chief.

The generals, Said Bey and Lahbib Chentouf, had been in charge of the first and second military regions.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Ulf Laessing and John Stonestreet)