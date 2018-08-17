Algeria's Bouteflika sacks two senior army generals - presidency

Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Friday dismissed two senior generals, the presidency said, two months after he sacked the North African country's police chief.

FILE PHOTO: Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika casts his ballot during the parliamentary election in Algiers, Algeria May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

The generals, Said Bey and Lahbib Chentouf, had been in charge of the first and second military regions.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Ulf Laessing and John Stonestreet)

