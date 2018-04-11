Aliyev wins fourth term as president of Azerbaijan

BAKU: Ilham Aliyev won a fourth term as president of Azerbaijan on Wednesday in an election boycotted by major opposition parties that accused him of authoritarian rule and suppressing political dissent.

"Ilham Aliyev is leading ... He got 86.09 percent of votes," Mazahir Panahov, the Central Election Commission (CEC) chairman told a news conference.

The partial results were based on the 65 percent of the ballots counted, he said.

