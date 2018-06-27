All Iranians have a duty to help government overcome economic problems - Guards Commander

BEIRUT: It is the duty of all Iranians to help the government overcome economic problems, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander said Wednesday, according to Fars News.

A senior U.S. state department official said on Tuesday that Washington had told allies to halt Iranian oil imports.

"It is all of our duty to work together to help the respected government and other governmental branches in solving the economic problems," General Yahya Rahim-Safavi, who is also a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, said on Wednesday, according to the news agency.

"We must neutralize the plans of the enemy for an economic war and psychological operations."

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by John Stonestreet)