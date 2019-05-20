All shook up: Brexit Party's Nigel Farage doused with milkshake on campaign

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Brexit Party, was doused in milkshake by a protestor on Monday, the latest anti-EU figure to be targeted during campaigning for the European parliament elections.

Farage, one of the leading figures in the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, was covered in the milkshake at an event in the northern English city of Newcastle.

Shortly after addressing supporters he was hit by a shake thrown by a man in his early thirties, before being escorted away by aides and into a taxi, according to a Reuters witness.

"Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible," Farage tweeted after the incident. "For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this."

Farage's newly-formed pro-Brexit party is predicted by opinion polls to win the most support in Britain at the elections later this week, promising to take the country out of the European Union without a deal.

Other anti-EU candidates not associated with the Brexit Party have also been targeted by milkshakes in recent weeks.

Farage, a 55-year-old former commodities broker, played an instrumental role in persuading Britain's mainstream political parties to hold a referendum on leaving the European Union in 2016, and then convincing voters to back Brexit during the subsequent campaign.

Britain remains deeply divided over the issue and parliament has been unable to agree when, how or even if the country should leave the bloc.

(Reporting by Scott Heppell, writing by William James in London; editing by Michael Holden/Guy Faulconbridge)