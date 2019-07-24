Allergan recalls textured breast implants across markets

REUTERS: Allergan Plc said on Wednesday it was recalling Biocell textured breast implants and tissue expanders across all markets following the updated safety information from the U.S. Food And Drug Administration.

The company said Biocell will no longer be distributed or sold in any market where they are currently available.

The Botox-maker recalled and stopped the sale of its Biocell textured breast implants in Canada in May and pulled out the product in Europe in December.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)