Allergan settles Alzheimer's therapy lawsuit for US$750 million

World

Allergan settles Alzheimer's therapy lawsuit for US$750 million

Allergan Plc said on Monday it had settled a class action lawsuit brought by a group of direct purchasers of Alzheimer's disease therapy Namenda, resolving the litigation that was set to face trial this month.

The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration
The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Allergan Plc said on Monday it had settled a class action lawsuit brought by a group of direct purchasers of Alzheimer's disease therapy Namenda, resolving the litigation that was set to face trial this month.

Under the agreement, the drugmaker's Forest units will pay US$750 million to the plaintiff, which will be recorded as a charge in its third-quarter results.

The company said the settlement makes no admission of wrongdoing on its part.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark