Allergan settles Alzheimer's therapy lawsuit for US$750 million

Allergan Plc said on Monday it had settled a class action lawsuit brought by a group of direct purchasers of Alzheimer's disease therapy Namenda, resolving the litigation that was set to face trial this month.

REUTERS: Allergan Plc said on Monday it had settled a class action lawsuit brought by a group of direct purchasers of Alzheimer's disease therapy Namenda, resolving the litigation that was set to face trial this month.

Under the agreement, the drugmaker's Forest units will pay US$750 million to the plaintiff, which will be recorded as a charge in its third-quarter results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company said the settlement makes no admission of wrongdoing on its part.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)