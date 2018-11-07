America has 'had enough of division': Democratic leader Pelosi

WASHINGTON: US Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi vowed Tuesday (Nov 6) to impose new "checks and balances" on Donald Trump's administration - but also signaled it would not be all-out war with Republicans after her party seized the lower house of Congress.

"Today is more than about Democrats and Republicans. It's about restoring the constitution's checks and balances to the Trump administration," Pelosi told a news conference after the House of Representatives flipped to the Democrats in the midterm elections.

Advertisement

But she went on to promise that "a Democratic Congress will work for solutions that bring us together, because we have all had enough of division."

"The American people want peace. They want results."