Cleaning fluid spilt on American Airlines flight causes cabin crew members to lose consciousness

LONDON: An American Airlines flight en route from London to Philadephia was diverted to Ireland on Monday (Oct 21) because of spilt cleaning fluid.

Some crew members lost consciousness as a result of the cleaning fluid and passengers suffered irritation to their eyes and skin, the airline confirmed in response to queries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"American Airlines flight 729 from London Heathrow to Philadelphia diverted to Dublin due to an odour caused by a spilt cleaning solution in the galley," said the airline.

The flight landed in Dublin at about 1.15pm local time (8.15pm Singapore time) and taxied to the gate, it said.

"Medical personnel have met the aircraft to evaluate any crew members or passengers who may need additional assistance," added the airline.



Two crew members and five passengers were taken to hospital for evaluation, the airline added in a later statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were 287 passengers and 12 crew members aboard the flight.

The flight is expected to leave Dublin at 3pm, according to the American Airlines website.



LIVE: American #AA729 London Heathrow to Philadelphia (Airbus A330-300 N279AY) has turned back SW of Ireland and is diverting to Dublin. Pilot advises spillage of cleaning fluid. 2 crew temporarily unconscious; several pax with burning eyes, itchy skin.https://t.co/t6jKyQI6ep pic.twitter.com/yTNO95Wnrl — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) October 21, 2019



