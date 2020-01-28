Americans should 'reconsider travel' to China over virus: US State Department

A woman wearing a protective mask to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in Wuhan, looks on at the Beijing railway station in Beijing. (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP)

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Monday (Jan 27) encouraged Americans to "reconsider" any plans to travel to China amid a deadly outbreak of a coronavirus that originated in the city of Wuhan.

The State Department also issued a stern warning for its citizens not to travel to Hubei province, where Wuhan is located. So far, 82 people have died as a result of the virus, all of them in China.

The department noted that last week it ordered the departure of all non-emergency US personnel and their family members from Wuhan.

"The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Hubei province," the department said in a statement.

Source: AFP/de

