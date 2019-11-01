Amgen to take 20.5per cent stake in BeiGene to expand in China

Amgen Inc said on Thursday it will acquire a 20.5per cent stake in BeiGene Ltd in a deal that will enable the California-based biotechnology company to expand its presence in China, the world's second largest pharmaceutical market.

Amgen said it will pay around US$2.7 billion in cash, or US$174.85 per BeiGene American depository share, for the stake in BeiGene, which agreed to commercialize three Amgen cancer drugs in China. The two companies will also collaborate on development of Amgen's oncology pipeline.

Amgen and BeiGene will share profits for at least five years on Xgeva, which prevents fractures caused by cancer that has spread to the bone, as well as blood cancer drugs Kyprolis and Blincyto.

Under the deal, two of those drugs will revert to Amgen - one after five years and one after seven years. BeiGene can retain one product and will receive royalties on sales in China for an additional five years on the other two.

"One of our key priorities over the past few years has been to build the business out globally," Amgen Chief Financial Officer David Meline told Reuters. "This is really the remaining piece of that puzzle."

Meteoric annual growth at a high double-digits percentage rate in the Chinese pharmaceutical market vaulted it into second place behind only the United States. Since 2013, that growth rate has slowed significantly and is projected to decline to growth of 3per cent to 6per cent through 2023, according to Iqvia , which tracks pharmaceutical sales and global industry trends.

Still, western drugmakers such as AstraZeneca Plc have profited from partnerships with local players in China, as well as from a recent softening in the country's regulatory environment for pharmaceutical firms.

'CLINICAL EXPERTISE'

Beijing-based BeiGene has a 700-person commercial operation and a 600-person clinical development organization in China. The company also markets Celgene Corp's drugs in China.

The Amgen deal calls for BeiGene to contribute up to US$1.25 billion to help develop 20 experimental cancer drugs in Amgen's pipeline. BeiGene would be entitled to royalties on sales of these products outside of China, if approved, with the exception of AMG510, a promising drug under development for lung cancer and other solid tumor cancers.

"BeiGene's clinical expertise was a major component of the deal," Amgen research chief David Reese told Reuters. "They have clearly demonstrated that they can deliver on clinical trials to global standards."

For each pipeline drug approved in China, BeiGene will assume commercial rights in China for seven years, including for AMG510. After that period, BeiGene will retain rights to up to six of those products in China, excluding AMG510.

Earlier this year, Amgen began selling Xgeva and cholesterol-fighter Repatha in China. Both are available for cash-paying customers, and Amgen plans to seek their placement on the country's national reimbursement drug list, Chief Commercial Officer Murdo Gordon said.

Amgen said it plans to continue to commercialize its non-oncology product portfolio in China.

China last month expanded a pilot drug bulk-buying program, which was initiated last year, to the entire country in an attempt to negotiate lower prices from drug manufacturers.

Gordon acknowledged that inclusion on the program "usually has a price-lowering requirement."

As part of the collaboration, Amgen will nominate one person to serve on BeiGene's board.

The companies said the transaction has been approved by both boards and is expected to close in early 2020, subject to BeiGene shareholder approval.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bill Berkrot)