Andalusia Ciudadanos candidate rules out coalition with socialists

The candidate for the market friendly Ciudadanos party in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia Juan Marin on Monday ruled out any coalition with the Socialists after an election on Sunday saw voters split between five parties.

Marin said he would present himself as the candidate to lead the region after Ciudadanos won 21 seats in a 109 seat parliament.

The Socialists saw their position severely weakened in a region that they have governed since the end of Francisco Franco's dictatorship while far-right Vox party won 12 seats, the first far-right electoral success since Franco's death.

The Socialists took 33 seats, the conservative People's Party (PP) 26 while the left-wing Adelante Andalusia won 17 seats.

(Reporting by Jose Elias Rodirguez; Writing by Paul Day)