'He brought the world into our homes': Celebrities and chefs lead tributes to Anthony Bourdain

SINGAPORE: News of Anthony Bourdain's death on Friday (Jun 8) shook many people across the world.

Tributes from celebrities, friends and fans alike poured in quickly, after CNN confirmed that the American chef and television personality had committed suicide. He was 61.

Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel room. He had been working in France on an upcoming episode of the CNN series "Parts Unknown".

Among those who paid tribute to Bourdain were fellow celebrity chefs and TV personalities including Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Andrew Zimmern and Nigella Lawson.

"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food," wrote celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay on Twitter.

"I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing Anthony Bourdain has just died," said celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in an Instagram post. "He really broke the mould, pushed the the culinary conversation and was the most brilliant writer."



"He leaves chefs and fans around the world with a massive foodie hole that simply can’t be replaced ... rest in peace chef. Thoughts and love to all his family and close friends."

In an Instagram post, Singaporean photographer Russel Wong posted a photo that he had taken of Bourdain in his studio, adding in his post that there was "never a dull moment" with him.



Wrote Wong: "This was shot in my studio for his show No Reservations as we worked so many times together, ate a lot together at my house, hung out at the various down and dirty places in Singapore ... never a dull moment and always keeping it real."

Makansutra founder KF Seetoh also expressed his shock at Bourdain's death on social media.



"I don't know what to say," wrote Seetoh, who had previously taken the chef around Singapore and introduced him to local dishes. "I lost a good friend. Absolutely shocked."

"A piece of my heart is truly broken this morning," tweeted celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern. "And the irony, the sad cruel irony is that the last year he’d never been happier. The rest of my heart aches for the three amazing women he left behind."

"Tony was a symphony. I wish everyone could have seen all of him. A true friend."



A piece of my heart is truly broken this morning. And the irony, the sad cruel irony is that the last year he’d never been happier. The rest of my heart aches for the 3 amazing women he left behind.

Food writer and TV personality Nigella Lawson posted that she was "heartbroken" to hear about Bourdain's death. "Unbearable for his family and girlfriend. Am going off twitter for a while."

United States President Donald Trump told reporters as he left the White House that Bourdain's death was "very shocking."

"I enjoyed his show, he was quite a character," Trump said.

Bourdain leaves behind a teenage daughter Ariane, from his relationship with his ex-wife Ottavia Busia. He had been dating Italian actress Asia Argento since 2017.

