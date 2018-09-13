Anti-Kremlin Pussy Riot activist seriously ill in hospital - colleagues

World

Anti-Kremlin Pussy Riot activist seriously ill in hospital - colleagues

Prominent anti-Kremlin activist Pyotr Verzilov is seriously ill and in hospital, members of the Pussy Riot protest band with whom he collaborated said late on Wednesday, suggesting he may have been poisoned.

Member of Russia&apos;s anti-Kremlin Voina art group Verzilov attends a funeral ceremony for Russia
Member of Russia's anti-Kremlin Voina art group Pyotr Verzilov attends a funeral ceremony for Alexander Rastorguyev, one of three Russian TV journalists killed in Central African Republic, in Moscow, Russia August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Bookmark

MOSCOW: Prominent anti-Kremlin activist Pyotr Verzilov is seriously ill and in hospital, members of the Pussy Riot protest band with whom he collaborated said late on Wednesday, suggesting he may have been poisoned.

Verzilov, 30, staged a brief pitch invasion during the soccer World Cup final in Moscow in July along with three women affiliated to the anti-Kremlin punk band and is the publisher of Mediazona, a Russian online news outlet which focuses on human rights violations inside Russia's penal system

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark