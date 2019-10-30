Chile withdraws as host of APEC summit, COP25 climate conference: President Pinera

SANTIAGO: Chile has withdrawn as host of the APEC trade summit in November and the COP25 climate conference in December after several weeks of violent unrest, President Sebastian Pinera announced on Wednesday (Oct 30).

Pinera said the decision was "deeply painful" but after more than 10 days of street protests, Chile has decided it was not in a position to host either the Nov 16-17 trade summit or the Decr 2-13 climate convention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This has been a very difficult decision, a decision that causes us a lot of pain, because we fully understand the importance of APEC and COP25 for Chile and for the world," Pinera said in a brief statement from La Moneda palace in Santiago.

The APEC summit was scheduled to bring together 20 world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Chile's decision caught the White House by surprise, a White House official told Reuters.

The official said Washington learned about the decision from news reports and is seeking more information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last week, Chile's Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera said the government will not let the violent riots derail plans to host the APEC summit.

The protests over inequality have resulted in at least 18 dead and 7,000 arrested, Chilean prosecutors have said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.