Argentina sticks with COVID-19 lockdown focused in and around Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina extended until Aug 30 restrictions taken against the coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday (Aug 14), affirming that the country's lockdown would continue in its current form in an around capital city Buenos Aires.

The measures, which are more relaxed in less densely populated areas, had been scheduled to expire on Sunday.

"The only medicine we have found so far is to limit the movement of people and the face-to-face meeting of people as much as possible," Fernandez said.

"The plan worked and it is working, but the risk always exists."

Argentina has had 276,072 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 5,428 of which have been fatal.

The country's lockdown began on Mar 20.

Argentina and Mexico will produce the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for most of Latin America. Its rollout is expected in the first quarter, Fernandez said.



