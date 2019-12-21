Argentine Senate passes emergency economic law

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's Senate Saturday (Dec 21) approved an emergency economic package announced by the new center-left government to try to lift the country out of crisis.

Poverty is near 40 per cent in the South American country, which is in recession and has suffered 18 months of economic crisis sparked by a currency crash.

It is Alberto Fernandez's first legislative victory since he assumed office on Dec 10 after defeating Mauricio Macri in the presidential election.

The law will include imposing tax increases on sectors of the upper and middle classes, as well as providing tax incentives for production and tax benefits to the most impoverished classes.

It passed with the help of allies early Saturday by 41 votes in favor, 23 against and one abstention after a marathon 12 hours of debate in the upper house.

The new law imposes a 30 per cent tax on foreign currency purchases and payments and withdrawals made abroad either in cash or by credit card, while maintaining a purchase cap of US$200 per person per month.

It also urgently seeks financing to subsidize a plan to provide free food cards for more than two million people - in a country with 44 million inhabitants - and with the worst economic and social indicators since the 2001 crisis.

External debt is at roughly 90 per cent of GDP, inflation is around 55 per cent, and unemployment is at 10.5 per cent.