Girl dies after being hit by golf ball struck by her father in freak US accident: Reports

OREM, Utah: A six-year-old girl died after she was hit by a golf ball struck by her father, AP news agency reported on Thursday (Jul 18).

Aria Hill and her father were out golfing with her uncle Brayden Hill at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem, about 65km south of Salt Lake City, on Monday.

According to the Washington Post, she was sitting in a cart on a path 15 to 20 yards (13.7m to 18.3m) to the left of her father when the ball struck her in the back of her head, at the base of her neck.



Hill's extended family members remember her as a loving, playful child. Her uncle David Smith described her as a happy child who greeted strangers and enjoyed spending time with her parents.

Smith said Hill loved to spend time with her mother Talysa doing "big girl things" like dressing up, experimenting with makeup and helping take care of her two younger brothers.

She also went golfing often with her father and that it was one of their favourite activities to do together, Smith said.



A GoFundMe page, set up to raise funds for Hill's medical and funeral expenses, said that she "has gone to live with her Heavenly Father and His angels".

Quoting Talysa, it said: "We are so grateful for all the love, support, and prayers made in our behalf during this difficult time. We've truly felt comforted."

Talysa also described Hill as "the sassiest girl in the world".

"She was silly, spunky, creative, unique, and so so full of love for everyone she came in contact with," said Talysa.

And of losing Hill, she said: "There is a huge hole in our hearts that she has taken with her back to Heaven ... Fly high my little angel."



According to AP, Lieutenant Trent Colledge of the Orem Police Department said Hill was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries.

Steven Marett, the head golf professional at the course, told Deseret News that he has seen people occasionally get hit by balls, but he had never heard of guests getting seriously injured or killed.

Lt Colledge said police are not planning to pursue charges because it appears to have been a tragic accident.