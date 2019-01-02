Armed men kill 37 civilians in part of Mali hit by ethnic violence

BAMAKO: Armed men killed 37 civilians on Tuesday in central Mali, where ethnic violence cost hundreds of lives last year, the government said in a statement.

The government said the attackers, who were dressed as traditional Donzo hunters, raided the village of Koulogon in the central Mopti region around 5 a.m. (0500 GMT) and that some of the victims were children.

(Reporting By Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Kevin Liffey)