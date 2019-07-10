Armenian capital hit by major power blackout

YEREVAN: A major electricity blackout hit Armenia's capital Yerevan on Wednesday (Jul 10), leaving subway trains stranded in tunnels and the city almost entirely without power for several hours.

Electricity supply has since been partially restored, according to officials.

The subway is now functioning, but reports on social media from residents across a number of districts suggested around a third of the city was still without power.

Restoration works were underway and the electricity supply was expected to be fully restored by 7 pm local time, deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The massive outage was caused by supply frequency fluctuations at the Yerevan thermal power plant and one unit of the Hrazdan thermal power plant, a government spokesman said.

The blackout caused disruptions to the capital's subway, with several trains becoming stuck in the tunnels, Yerevan's mayor Hakob Karapetyan said.

People were evacuated and the trains had now been retrieved, he wrote on his Facebook page.

Regions outside Yerevan were less affected, and electricity supply outside the capital has now been restored.

