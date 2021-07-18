Armenian court upholds June election win for acting PM's party -Ifax

MOSCOW: Armenia's constitutional court has ruled that the result of last month's parliamentary elections, won by the party of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, be upheld, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Saturday (Jul 17).

The decision was widely expected.

Pashinyan's party won 53.91 per cent of the Jun 20 vote with former President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia political bloc, which had challenged the result, trailing with 21.9 per cent.

International observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) had said the elections were competitive and generally well-managed.

Pashinyan called the election early in a bid to quell a political crisis that began when ethnic Armenian forces lost control of territory in and around Nagorno-Karabakh in fighting with Azeri forces last year.

