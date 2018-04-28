Armenian opposition leader calls for more protests from Sunday - Interfax

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan called on people to resume demonstrations from Sunday, Interfax news agency reported.

Armenia, a close ally of Russia, has been rocked by two weeks of anti-government protests against the ruling elite which led on Monday to the resignation of Serzh Sarksyan as prime minister. Sarksyan had previously been president for a decade.

