Armenian parliament elects Pashinyan as prime minister

YEREVAN: Armenia's parliament elected protest leader Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister on Tuesday after weeks of protests forced his predecessor out.

Fifty-nine lawmakers in the 105-seat legislature voted for Pashinyan, giving him the majority needed for the post. Last week a majority of lawmakers rejected his candidacy.

