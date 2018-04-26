Armenian parliament to elect new PM on May 1 - parliament website

The Armenian parliament will elect the country's new prime minister on May 1, according to a statement posted on the parliament's website on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Armenians celebrate during a flight from Kiev, Ukraine, to Yerevan, Armenia, after Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sarksyan resigned following almost two weeks of mass street protests, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Armenia, which has been gripped by a political crisis for two weeks, is then expected to hold new parliamentary elections.

Serzh Sarksyan quit as prime minister on Monday.

"Armenia is starting a new chapter in its history," Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said in a statement.

(Reporting by Margarita Antidze and Hasmik Mkrtchyan ; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Source: Reuters

