Armenian PM Pashinyan tests positive for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) hold a joint news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

YEREVAN: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday (Jun 1) said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, speaking during a Facebook live video.

"I didn’t have any symptoms, I decided to take a test as I was planning to visit the frontline", said Pashinyan, adding that his whole family was infected.

Armenia, with a population of 3 million, had registered 9,402 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Monday and 139 deaths.

Source: Reuters/nh

