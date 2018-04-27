Armenian protest leader, president met to discuss way out of crisis - Ifax

Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinyan said he had met with President Armen Sarkissian to discuss a way out of the political crisis in the country, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

Armenia, a close Russian ally, is in the middle of a political crisis after two weeks of anti-government protests and the resignation of Serzh Sarksyan as prime minister on Monday.

