Armenian protest leader says supporters block border customs post - TV feed

Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday that supporters demonstrating against the country's ruling elite had blocked a customs post at the border with neighbouring Georgia.

Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan stage a rally in Yerevan
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan take part in a procession during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Pashinyan made the comments at a rally in the capital Yerevan, an online feed of the event showed.

Police were closely monitoring the protests on Wednesday as the acting prime minister suggested new parliamentary elections to defuse the political crisis.

(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Source: Reuters

