Armenian teens 'missing' ahead of deportation from Netherlands

THE HAGUE: Two Armenian teenagers due to be deported from the Netherlands have gone missing on Saturday (Sep 8), the Dutch justice ministry said, in the latest twist of a high-profile drama as the pair battle to stay in the country.

Howick, 13 and his sister Lili, 12, who have gone into hiding several times before to avoid the authorities, were due to be deported on Saturday to join their mother in Armenia, after a last-ditch legal bid failed to stop their expulsion.

The pair, who have lived in the Netherlands for a decade, "cannot be found and the police are looking for them," the spokesman for the ministry of justice told AFP.

According to Dutch media the children fled with their foster family late Friday night in order to avoid deportation.

The saga has gripped the country, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Dutch royal Princess Laurentien weighing in, while the youngsters have appeared on national television to plead their case.

Howick and Lili last went missing a week ago, after the Hague-based Council of State, the country's highest administrative court, ruled there was no reason why the two teens should not be sent back to Armenia.

The children have been living with foster parents since their mother, Armina Hambartsjumian, was sent back to Yerevan last year after her asylum request was finally denied.

Just before leaving the country the 37-year-old briefly hid the children, refusing to tell immigration officials where they were.

Hambartsjumian was deported without them and has since told Dutch supporters she is unable to look after her children in Armenia. By the time Howick and Lili eventually emerged that time, their case was before the courts.

On Friday, the children's lawyer launched a last bid at the Amsterdam court to halt their expulsion, arguing that their mother was not able to look after them.

But the judge ruled that there was no viable reason to stop the deportation.