Man caught on video assaulting elderly Asian woman in New York arrested

New York police have arrested and charged a man who beat up a 65-year-old Asian woman while making "anti-Asian statements", the New York Police Department (NYPD) said on Wednesday (Mar 31).

The elderly victim was approached "by an unidentified male" along a street in Midtown Manhattan shortly before noon on Monday, NYPD's hate crimes department said earlier. The assailant "punched and kicked her about the body", the police said, appealing for information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Videos circulating on social media showed the man kicking the woman in the stomach, knocking her to the ground and stamping on her at least three times before walking away.

One man shut the door of a nearby building without attending to the victim, the footage showed.

WANTED in connection to an assault. On Monday, March 29th at 11:40 AM, at 360 West 43rd St, a female, 65, was approached by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body and made anti-Asian statements. Have Info? Call or DM☎️1-800-577-TIPS. Up to $2500 reward. pic.twitter.com/6gb5NDCZCA — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 30, 2021

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was hospitalised with multiple injuries, including a broken pelvis. She was in a stable condition, police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The attacker has been charged with a hate crime, the NYPD said in a tweet on Wednesday.



New York City's police commissioner Dermot Shea said last week that targeting anyone "because of the colour of their skin, the religion they worship, their sexual preference or anything else" would not be tolerated.

New York City has launched plans to deploy an all-Asian undercover police team following a rise in hate crimes in the US, including shooting attacks in Atlanta earlier this month in which six Asian women were killed.

Advertisement

Hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by 149 per cent in 2020 in 16 major cities compared with 2019, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.



The US government on Tuesday announced a set of measures responding to rising anti-Asian violence, including deploying US$49.5 million from COVID-19 relief funds for community programmes that help victims.

