Assad, Russian officials meet in Damascus, discuss situation in Syria

MOSCOW: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met representatives of Russia's foreign and defence ministries in Damascus on Friday, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed development of situation in Syria and reaffirmed their commitment to the "destruction of terrorist presence" and advancement towards a long-term political settlement in the interest of all Syrians.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)