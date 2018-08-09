Assange considering offer to appear before US Senate committee, lawyer says

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is considering an offer to appear before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee to discuss alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, his lawyer said on Thursday.

"The U.S. Senate Select Committee request confirms their interest in hearing from Mr Assange," his lawyer Jennifer Robinson said in a statement.

"The inquiry has asked for him to appear in person at a mutually agreeable time and place. We are seriously considering the offer but must ensure Mr Assange’s protection is guaranteed."

