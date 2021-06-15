AstraZeneca hits snag in COVID-19 drug development

World

AstraZeneca hits snag in COVID-19 drug development

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled &quot;Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine&quot; and a syringe are
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LONDON: Vaccine-maker AstraZeneca on Tuesday (Jun 15) revealed it had hit a setback in trials of a treatment for the coronavirus.

The drug, made from a combination of two antibodies, failed its main goal to treat COVID-19 symptoms in exposed patients, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

The treatment has been undergoing phase 3 or final clinical trials to assess its safety and efficacy.

AstraZeneca said that 1,121 unvaccinated adults had been exposed to an infected person as part of the trial.

READ: AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots have good risk-benefit profile for over-60s: EMA official

Treatment AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptoms by only 33 per cent - which was "not statistically significant", it added.

The company is nevertheless continuing trials to assess whether the drug can prevent COVID-19 or treat more severe symptoms.

The US government has funded the development of AZD7442 and has agreements to receive 700,000 doses.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed with the University of Oxford, continues to face safety doubts.

READ: Spain to lift suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for second dose in people under 60

The jab has been suspended in several European countries over reports of rare blood clots.

A top official in the European Medicines Agency on Sunday suggested that it might be worth abandoning AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for all age groups where alternatives are available.

However, a study from British health authorities showed on Monday that two doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford or rival Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines stopped the need for in-patient treatment in more than 90 per cent of cases of the Delta variant.

The UK government on Monday announced a four-week delay to the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions in England due to a surge in infections caused by Delta, which first appeared in India.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: AFP

Tagged Topics

Bookmark