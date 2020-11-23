AstraZeneca and Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine shows 'an average efficacy of 70%' in trials

LONDON: British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on Monday (Nov 23) said their jointly-developed vaccine against COVID-19 has shown "an average efficacy of 70 per cent" in trials.

"This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca chief executive, said in a statement.



The results ranged between 62 and 90 per cent efficacy depending on the vaccine dosage.



The vaccine was 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 when it was administered as a half dose followed by a full dose at least one month apart, according to data from the late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil.

Another dosing regimen showed 62 per cent efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart and the combined analysis from both dosing regimens resulted in an average efficacy of 70 per cent. All results were statistically significant.

No serious safety events related to the vaccine have been confirmed and it was well tolerated across both dosing regimens, it said.

The 70 per cent average is lower compared with the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines trialed by rivals Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna which have come in above 90 per cent.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the "fantastic" news that the vaccine could be up to 90 per cent effective, but said it still would require safety checks.

"Incredibly exciting news the Oxford vaccine has proved so effective in trials," Johnson said on Twitter. "There are still further safety checks ahead, but these are fantastic results."



The British drugmaker's preliminary trial results mark a fresh breakthrough in the fight against a pandemic that has killed nearly 1.4 million people and roiled the global economy.

The interim analysis was based on 131 infections among participants who received the vaccine and those in a control group who were given an established menengitis shot.

The data comes after US rivals published interim data in recent weeks showing efficacy of more than 90 per cent.



British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was "fantastic news" that data showed that the COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 90 per cent effective and reduce its transmission.

"These figures ... show that the vaccine in the right dosage can be up to 90 per cent effective," he told Sky News, after an announcement from AstraZeneca.

"We've got 100 million doses on order and should all that go well, the bulk of the rollout will be in the new year."

Hancock said AstraZeneca, Oxford and the medicine regulator would have to study the results to see how best to administer the vaccine once it was found to be safe.

"One of the things that regulator will need to look at is whether the programme for how the doses are done which can lead to the 90 per cent effectiveness figure, whether that is the appropriate way to take the Oxford vaccine forward," he told BBC TV.

He also said there was evidence in the report that the vaccine could reduce transmission of the disease.

"Now of course that would be very good news if confirmed, because obviously what we want to do is not only stop people from getting the disease but also stop its transmission," he said.

On Nov 16, US-based Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine proved to be 94.5 per cent effective based on an early data analysis.

A week earlier, Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech SE said their vaccine candidate had demonstrated greater than 90 per cent efficacy that rose to 95 per cent with analysis of full trial data.

Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine on Nov 11 was also shown to be more than 90 per cent effective, though only based on 20 infections.

