France, Germany and Italy latest countries to suspend use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

France, Germany and Italy said on Monday (Mar 15) they would suspend the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, after several countries reported possible serious side-effects, throwing Europe's already struggling vaccination campaign into disarray.



French President Emmanuel Macron said France would stop administering the vaccine pending an assessment by the EU's medicine regulator due on Tuesday.

"The decision which has been taken out of precaution is to suspend vaccinating with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the hope that we can resume quickly if the EMA (European Medicines Agency) gives the green light," Macron told a press conference with Spain's prime minister.

"We are therefore suspending its use until tomorrow afternoon."

A spokesman for Germany's health ministry said the decision followed a recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Germany's authority in charge of vaccines.

"Following a recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute, the government is, out of caution, halting the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine," the ministry said in a statement.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said later at a news conference that the decision was not political and while the risk of blood clots was low, it could not be ruled out.



"This is a professional decision, not a political one," Spahn said, adding he was following a recommendation of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Germany's vaccine regulator.



Italy's decision to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine was made after a discussion between Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Health Minister Roberto Speranza, the health ministry said in a statement.

"Speranza held talks with the health ministers of Germany, France and Spain during the day," the statement added.

The announcement came shortly after Germany took the same step, and followed the seizure of hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine by Italian prosecutors in the northern region of Piedmont.

Several EU countries have called a halt to the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports from Denmark and Norway of possible serious side-effects, including bleeding and blood clots.

Last week, Lothar Wieler, head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases, said there was no evidence that patients who received the vaccine were more likely than patients of a similar age group to suffer blood conditions.

The World Health Organization appealed to countries not to suspend vaccinations against a disease that has caused more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide.

"As of today, there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine and it is important that vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said.

Many millions of people in Britain have so far received the British-Swedish pharma company's vaccine.

