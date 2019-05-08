AstraZeneca-Daiichi Sankyo breast cancer drug shows promise

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca and Japan's Daiichi Sankyo said on Wednesday their experimental treatment for breast cancer met its key goal in a mid-stage study, bolstering their defenses in a highly competitive oncology market.

The treatment Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, or DS-8201, demonstrated a clinically meaningful response in patients with refractory HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, the two companies said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)