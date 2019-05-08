AstraZeneca-Daiichi Sankyo breast cancer drug shows promise

British drugmaker AstraZeneca and Japan's Daiichi Sankyo said on Wednesday their experimental treatment for breast cancer met its key goal in a mid-stage study, bolstering their defenses in a highly competitive oncology market.

The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at th
The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The treatment Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, or DS-8201, demonstrated a clinically meaningful response in patients with refractory HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, the two companies said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Source: Reuters

