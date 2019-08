REUTERS: AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday its experimental drug to treat moderate-to-severe lupus, anifrolumab, met its main goal in a late-stage study.

The drug showed a "statistically-significant" and "clinically-meaningful" reduction in the disease in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, commonly known as SLE, the company said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)