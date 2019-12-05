AstraZeneca-Merck Lynparza wins approval in China for ovarian cancer treatment

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday that their drug, Lynparza, won approval in China as a first line treatment for a from of ovarian cancer.

REUTERS: AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday that their drug, Lynparza, won approval in China as a first line treatment for a from of ovarian cancer.

The approval in China is based on the results from a late-stage study in which Lynparza lowered the risk of disease progression or death by 70per cent when compared to placebo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lynparza is currently approved in 65 countries for the maintenance treatment of platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer, the companies said.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)