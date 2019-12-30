AstraZeneca-Merck's Lynparza gets FDA okay to treat pancreatic cancer

AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co's ovarian cancer drug, Lynparza, was approved by U.S. regulators for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer in patients with BRCA gene mutations, the British drugmaker said on Monday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug's use as a first-line maintenance therapy for patients, whose cancer had spread beyond the pancreas and whose tumors had not progressed following chemotherapy of at least 16 weeks.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)