AstraZeneca's Farxiga granted fast track status for heart failure treatment

REUTERS: AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted fast track designation for the development of its diabetes drug Farxiga to reduce the risk of deadly heart attacks in some patients.

The grant comes after AstraZeneca made strides last month toward its goal of adding heart failure to the conditions that can be treated by Farxiga, putting it ahead of a rival treatment from Eli Lilly.

The FDA's fast track program is designed to speed up the development and review of new medicines for the treatment of serious conditions where there is an unmet need.

The British drugmaker said FDA's grant was also for the use of Farxiga to reduce the worsening of heart failure in adult patients with HFrEF and HFpEF subtypes of heart failure.

Farxiga, already approved as a treatment for type-2 diabetes, is part of the SGLT2-inhibitor class of antidiabetics that cause the kidneys to expel blood sugar from the body through urine.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

